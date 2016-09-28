BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* GlaxosmithKline Consumer Healthcare has entered into a licence agreement with Israel's Nutritional Growth Solutions (NG Solutions) for Horlicks Growth+, a formula aimed at boosting height and weight in short and thin children aged 3 to 9, NG said on Wednesday.
* GSK will produce and market Horlicks, which was developed at Israel's Schneider Children's Medical Centre.
* NG did not disclose financial details, citing confidentiality, but said the agreement includes upfront payment and royalties.
* The formula, which consists of high protein and contains vitamins and minerals, was launched in India by GSK in May. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.