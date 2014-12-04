LONDON Dec 4 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it had decided not to sell a portfolio of older drugs marketed in North America and Europe after considering offers from potential buyers.

"The company has evaluated all bids received and has concluded, consistent with its key criteria of maximising shareholder value, not to pursue divestment of these products," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)