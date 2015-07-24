(Corrects to remove reference to need for European Commission
approval)
* Vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline for babies in Africa
* WHO will now decide whether to recommend vaccine for use
* GSK scientist worked on the vaccine for almost 30 years
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, July 24 The world's first malaria
vaccine got a green light on Friday from European drugs
regulators who recommended it should be licensed for use in
babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease.
The shot, called RTS,S or Mosquirix and developed by British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in partnership with the PATH Malaria
Vaccine Initiative, would be the first licensed human vaccine
against a parasitic disease and could help prevent millions of
cases of malaria in countries that use it.
Mosquirix, also part-funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation, will now be assessed by the World Health
Organization, which has promised to give its guidance on when
and where it should be used before the end of this year.
Malaria killed an estimated 584,000 people in 2013, the vast
majority of them in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 80 percent of
malaria deaths are in children under the age of five.
Andrew Witty, GSK's chief executive, said the positive
recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was a
further important step towards making the world's first malaria
vaccine available for young children.
"While RTS,S on its own is not the complete answer to
malaria, its use alongside those interventions currently
available such as bed nets and insecticides would provide a very
meaningful contribution to controlling the impact of malaria on
children in those African communities that need it the most," he
said in a statement.
Global health experts have long hoped scientists would be
able to develop an effective malaria vaccine, and researchers at
GSK have been working on RTS,S for 30 years.
Hopes that this shot would be the final answer to wiping out
malaria were dampened when trial data released in 2011 and 2012
showed it only reduced episodes of malaria in babies aged 6-12
weeks by 27 percent, and by around 46 percent in children aged
5-17 months.
EMA's recommendation is that the shot should nevertheless be
licensed for use in babies in the full age range covered in the
trials -- from 6 weeks to 17 months.
Some malaria specialists have expressed concern that the
complexities and potential costs of deploying this first vaccine
when it only provides partial protection make it less attractive
and more risky.
However Joe Cohen, a GSK scientist who has led the
development of Mosquirix since 1987, said on Friday he has no
doubt the vaccine could significantly reduce the toll of
sickness and death caused by the malaria among African children.
"I have absolutely no reservations in terms of rolling this
vaccine out," he told Reuters. "Why? Because the efficacy, when
translated into cases averted and deaths averted, is just
tremendous. It will have an enormously significant public health
impact."
