LONDON, July 29 The world's first malaria
vaccine, which won a green light last week from European drugs
regulators, will be rolled out gradually in Africa, its maker
said on Wednesday.
"We believe that there should be a thoughtful, staged
roll-out of this vaccine, particularly because it is important
that we acquire more knowledge about where it really works the
best," GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Chief Executive Andrew
Witty told reporters.
Experts also need to build up a bigger database on safety,
he added, since it is the first time a vaccine will have been
launched in Africa without any history of use in developed
countries.
Mosquirix still faces hurdles before being made available in
Africa, with a review pending at the World Health Organization
(WHO). It also needs the support of governments and other
funders, who will pay for it, suggesting it will not be in use
before 2017, according to the WHO.
GSK will not make any profit from Mosquirix, since it will
be priced at the cost of manufacture plus a 5 percent margin,
which will be reinvested in research on malaria and other
neglected tropical diseases.
However, some of the vaccine-boosting technology developed
over the last 30 years to help with the malaria shot is now
being used in other commercial projects, such as GSK's new
vaccine for shingles.
