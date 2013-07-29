BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
LONDON, July 29 GlaxoSmithKline, already rocked by a bribery scandal in China, suffered a fresh setback on Monday when Moody's Investors Service cut its credit outlook for the British drugmaker on concerns about cash outflows.
Moody's said the reduction in the long-term A1 rating to negative from stable was not triggered by the situation in China, where analysts believe GSK may face fines following allegations that up to 3 billion yuan ($489 million) was funnelled through travel agencies to facilitate bribes.
A company spokesman said GSK was "relaxed" about the move, which would not affect its ability to access capital markets.
GSK's CEO told Reuters in June that he had a low appetite for further acquisitions and divestments would far exceed the cost of buying businesses as the company slims down ready for a wave of its new medicines to reach the market.
Moody's said GSK's financial profile had been hurt by its debt-financed acquisition of Human Genome Sciences last year, as well as legal settlements linked to past investigations and its policy of continuing to make large share buybacks.
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.