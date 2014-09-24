BRIEF-Foot Locker Announces Exclusive WWE product launch
* Partnership with WWE to bring limited-edition footwear and apparel to select Foot Locker stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 24 GlaxoSmithKline will this week name Philip Hampton as its next chairman, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on Monday that Britain's biggest drugmaker was under pressure to make changes, including a possible early replacement of existing chairman Chris Gent, after it was hit by a $489 million fine for bribery in China.
GSK officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)
* Google helped Dutch election guide site hit by cyber attack
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 Brazil's government wants to auction the Angra III nuclear plant project by 2018, its deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, adding that Russian and Chinese investors are interested in finishing it.