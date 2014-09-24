LONDON, Sept 24 GlaxoSmithKline will this week name Philip Hampton as its next chairman, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Monday that Britain's biggest drugmaker was under pressure to make changes, including a possible early replacement of existing chairman Chris Gent, after it was hit by a $489 million fine for bribery in China.

GSK officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)