LONDON Nov 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans
to raise its stake in its Nigerian consumer products unit to 80
percent in a 15.4 billion naira ($98 million) agreed deal,
mirroring a similar move in India.
Both transactions will increase the British drugmaker's
exposure to emerging markets and non-prescription products - a
key objective of CEO Andrew Witty, who wants to reduce the
group's reliance on "white pills in Western markets".
GSK said on Monday it would increase its holding in
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc to 80 percent
from 46.4 percent, leaving it with the minimum 20 percent public
shareholding required for a company to maintain a listing on the
Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It will offer 48 naira a share for the additional holding -
a 28 percent premium to the price at which the stock closed on
Friday.
GSK Nigeria sells a wide range of consumer healthcare
products, including the painkiller Panadol, Sensodyne
toothpaste, and the nutritional drinks Horlicks and Lucozade.
The Nigerian unit also sells some pharmaceutical products
but 70 percent of the revenue is from consumer healthcare
brands.
GSK earlier announced it was raising its stake in India's
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd to 75 percent
from 43.2 percent, in a deal worth some $940 million.