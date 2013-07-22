LONDON, July 22 GlaxoSmithKline has
dropped a scheme to increase its stake in GSK Consumer Nigeria
, its consumer healthcare business in the country,
following opposition from minority shareholders.
The decision to abandon a scheme of arrangement that would
have increased its indirect ownership in the unit to 75 percent
is a fresh setback for Britain's biggest drugmaker, which is
battling a corruption scandal in China.
The company said on Monday it had agreed to consult
shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission about
the proposal, including whether it should be implemented by way
of a tender offer.