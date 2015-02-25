LONDON Feb 25 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Wednesday it expected to conclude a $20 billion-plus three-part
asset swap with Novartis in the week commencing March
2, following progress in obtaining clearances for the deal.
GSK is forming a consumer health joint venture with
Novartis, while at the same time buying the Swiss company's
vaccines business and divesting its cancer drugs portfolio to
Novartis.
The two companies originally announced the transaction in
April 2014 to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones
as the drugs industry contends with healthcare spending cuts and
increased generic competition.
