LONDON, March 31 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Thursday it would adopt a graduated approach to patenting its
medicines, depending on the wealth of different countries, in
order to make drugs more affordable in the developing world.
Britain's biggest drugmaker will not file patents for its
drugs in the world's poorest states, leaving the way clear for
generic companies to make cheap copies, Chief Executive Andrew
Witty said.
For lower middle income countries, GSK will seek patents but
it aims to strike licence deals that allow supplies of generic
versions of its medicines for 10 years. These licences are
expected to earn GSK a "small" sales royalty.
The drugmaker will continue to seek full patent protection
in richer parts of the world.
In addition, GSK said it intends to give poor countries
access to its next-generation cancer drugs by allowing
competitors access to its intellectual property through the
UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool.
GSK sold its established cancer drugs to Novartis
in an asset swap that closed last year. It is still working on a
number of experimental immuno-oncology and epigenetic cancer
therapies.
The drugmaker's actions mark the latest initiative by the
pharmaceuticals industry to address criticism that many new
drugs are simply too expensive for billions of people in Africa,
Asia and Latin America.
The wider industry has increasingly adopted a policy of
tiered pricing for poor countries, but the decision to waive
patent rights in certain areas goes a step further in opening
the door to competition.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)