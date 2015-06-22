LONDON, June 22 GlaxoSmithKline has
agreed to sell two meningitis vaccines to Pfizer to
satisfy antitrust concerns after its recent acquisition of
vaccines business of Novartis.
The British drugmaker said on Monday that the total
consideration for the sale of its Nimenrix and Mencevax products
to Pfizer's Irish unit, including some deferred payments, was
115 million euros ($131 million).
GSK agreed to sell the two older vaccines, which are
marketed outside the United States and had combined sales last
year of 34 million pounds ($54 million), to meet concerns raised
by the European Commission and other antitrust regulators.
Meningitis vaccines were an issue for competition
authorities because GSK acquired two rival products from
Novartis, known as Menveo and Bexsero.
The sale to Pfizer is expected to be completed before the
end of the year.
($1 = 0.8808 euros)
($1 = 0.6323 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)