LONDON Oct 22 British pharmaceutical company
GlaxoSmithKline will profile its drug development
pipeline, including a new class of antibiotic, on Nov. 3, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
The event in New York - the company's first investor day
centred on drug development for more than a decade - will
profile medicines from a pipeline that is 80 percent
first-in-class, Andrew Witty said in a public interview at the
Chatham House think-tank in London.
It will include an update on its Type 2 topoisomerase
inhibitor drug candidate, which is in the Phase II stage of
development, according to Witty.
He said that only two new classes of antibiotics - drugs
which treat bacterial infections - had been discovered in the
past 40 years. "We have a third one," he said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)