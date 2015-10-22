LONDON Oct 22 British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline will profile its drug development pipeline, including a new class of antibiotic, on Nov. 3, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The event in New York - the company's first investor day centred on drug development for more than a decade - will profile medicines from a pipeline that is 80 percent first-in-class, Andrew Witty said in a public interview at the Chatham House think-tank in London.

It will include an update on its Type 2 topoisomerase inhibitor drug candidate, which is in the Phase II stage of development, according to Witty.

He said that only two new classes of antibiotics - drugs which treat bacterial infections - had been discovered in the past 40 years. "We have a third one," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)