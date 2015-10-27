LONDON Oct 27 An experimental heart drug from
GlaxoSmithKline called losmapimod failed to work as
hoped in the first part of a large clinical trial, the company
said on Tuesday, dealing a blow to its pipeline of new
medicines.
However, a new shingles vaccine succeeded in a second
pivotal study, demonstrating 90 percent efficacy in preventing
the disease in people over 70 years. GSK plans to submit the
vaccine for approval in the second half of 2016.
The British drugmaker gave the updates in separate
announcements, one day before it is due to report third-quarter
financial results.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Martinne Geller)