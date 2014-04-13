April 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc is facing a
criminal investigation in Poland for allegedly bribing doctors
to promote its asthma drug Seretide, BBC Panorama reported on
Sunday.
The BBC reported that 11 doctors and a GSK regional manager
have been charged over alleged corruption between 2010 and 2012.
"The investigation found evidence of inappropriate
communication in contravention of GSK policy by a single
employee. The employee concerned was reprimanded and disciplined
as a result," the drugmaker was quoted as saying.
GSK could not be reached immediately outside regular working
hours.
According to the BBC, one doctor has admitted guilt and has
been fined and given a suspended sentence.
GSK, Britain's biggest drugmaker, was accused by Chinese
authorities in July of funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($483
million) to doctors and officials to encourage them to use its
medicines in a case that rocked the pharmaceuticals industry.
($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie
Adler)