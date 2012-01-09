* Once-daily Relovair a successor to twice-a-day Advair

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, Jan 9 GlaxoSmithKline will push ahead with filing its key new lung drug Relovair for regulatory approval in mid-2012, despite releasing clinical trial results that disappointed investors on Monday.

The new once-a-day inhaled medicine did not show superiority to GSK's existing twice-daily drug Advair, dimming hopes for its commercial prospects.

But Britain's biggest drugmaker said the totality of the data still gave it confidence.

The convenience of Relovair's once-daily dosing should appeal to patients and GSK hopes this will help it carve out a position as a replacement for Advair, which has annual worldwide revenue of more than $8 billion and is its biggest seller.

Investor disillusion with the clinical results saw GSK shares down 4 percent by 1500 GMT in a flat London stock market. Shares in its much smaller partner Theravance plunged 35 percent.

Mark Clark, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said the data was "poor" and the failure to beat Advair in clinical outcomes would reduce Relovair's commercial potential and GSK's pricing power for the product.

"This means any advantage is limited to its once- versus twice-daily format."

Clark said GSK may now have trouble getting Relovair approved, since the results were inconsistent across trials and reports of fatal pneumonia in some studies were a potential concern.

Analysts at Shore Capital said the lack of superiority to Advair could limit Relovair's commercial positioning but added the data still left the medicine with a reasonable chance of winning approval.

Relovair will be filed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States and Europe in the middle of the year. It will also be submitted as a new treatment for asthma in Europe at the same time, while in the United States GSK will continue discussions with regulators on its use in asthma.

IMPORTANT MILESTONE

If all goes well, industry analysts believe Relovair should reach the market in 2013 and consensus forecasts point to sales of $1.88 billion by 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma.

Darrell Baker, Glaxo's head of respiratory medicine development, said Relovair had reached an important milestone in its development.

"Having undertaken an initial assessment of these data we believe they support our plan to seek global approvals of this once-daily medicine for the treatment of patients with COPD and asthma," he said in a statement.

GSK has previously built a 19 percent stake in Theravance in a vote of confidence of its respiratory collaboration with the U.S. firm.

Advair is set to lose patent protection in key markets but it is not certain it will face generic competition immediately as respiratory drugs are notoriously difficult to copy.

Both Advair and Relovair are inhaled drugs that combine a steroid and a bronchodilator to open the airways. Bronchodilators provide short-term relief while steroids have a longer-term impact.

The disappointing data for Relovair extend a patchy period for GSK's new drug pipeline, which has also seen setbacks for two new drugs against diabetes, as well as poor data on a new use of cancer medicine Tykerb.

On the plus side, GSK has made an important advance in developing the first ever vaccine for malaria. But this product, which could save millions of children in Africa, will not bring riches to shareholders since the company will take only a notional profit margin and reinvest it in neglected tropical medicine. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Holmes)