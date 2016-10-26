UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
LONDON Oct 26 GlaxoSmithKline comments on China during third-quarter results:
* CEO Andrew Witty tells analysts GSK is fundamentally back to growth in China
* China business up 24% in third quarter
* Reflects particularly the benefit of wholesaler stocking ahead of a systems upgrade
* Excluding the benefit of wholesaler stocking, sales in China grew around 4%
* GSK's China business has been struggling since bribery scandal in 2013
* GSK has since restructured and refocused its China business
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control