* Exploring IPO of minority stake in ViiV Healthcare
* GSK dividend to be held at 2014 level in 2015
* Company going through "painful" period as Advair slides
* Q3 sales 5.65 bln pounds vs consensus 5.75 bln
* Q3 core earnings per share 27.9p vs consensus 23.9p
(Adds detail on cost savings, closing shares, story links)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Oct 22 GlaxoSmithKline, battered
by weak U.S. drug sales and a bribery scandal in China, is
looking to float its fast-growing HIV drugs business as part of
a recovery plan that includes a fresh round of cost cutting.
As a standalone company ViiV Healthcare would be among the
top 40 companies in London's FTSE 100 index, outranking such
household names as retailer Marks and Spencer, GSK Chief
Executive Andrew Witty told reporters.
Analysts at Jefferies said they valued the HIV and AIDS
division at about 17 billion pounds ($27 billion).
Announcing third-quarter results, Britain's biggest
drugmaker said the new restructuring programme would save 1
billion pounds in annual costs within three years, with half of
that achieved by 2016.
GSK also put a floor under its dividend by pegging the 2015
payout to the same level as this year's 80 pence a share.
"Glaxo has announced that it is giving itself a shot in the
arm, with a more streamlined approach to its business model,"
said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers.
Shares in the company closed 2.6 percent higher, clawing
back some of this year's decline.
While the European healthcare sector has risen 14
percent this year on optimism over new drugs and a spate of
deal-making, GSK stock has lost a similar amount on falling
sales and earnings forecasts, despite April's far-reaching asset
swap deal with Switzerland's Novartis.
A central concern for investors has been GSK's ability to
pay its dividend in the face of slowing growth. The company
finally broke a run of steadily rising payouts by announcing an
unchanged third-quarter dividend, but softened the blow by
saying it would return an additional 4 billion pounds to
shareholders next year through a special share scheme.
A run of weak quarters and a fine of nearly $500 million for
bribery in China has heaped pressure on Witty. The most pressing
concern, however, is the sharp fall in sales of GSK's
15-year-old respiratory medicine Advair, particularly in the
United States, where price pressure is acute, and the slow
uptake of new respiratory drugs Breo and Anoro.
Witty acknowledged that the company is going through a
"painful" period but said the respiratory business was set to
return to growth in 2016.
PIPELINE ISSUES
The weak showing in respiratory medicine, a field GSK has
dominated for decades, comes on top of recent disappointments
with high-risk experimental drugs in heart disease and cancer.
However, the company said its pipeline is expected to produce a
sustained flow of new drugs over the next 5-10 years.
In the face of these challenges, investors are keen for GSK
to unlock value and Witty said the decision to explore an
initial public offering (IPO) of a minority shareholding in ViiV
Healthcare showed the company's financial flexibility.
"It signals a patient but enduring commitment to explore
avenues to create shareholder value," Witty said.
GSK has a stake of nearly 80 percent in ViiV Healthcare,
with Pfizer and Shionogi holding the rest.
Witty did not give a timetable for a ViiV Healthcare IPO and
said there was no rush to sell, since the business would
continue to grow strongly for the foreseeable future. Its newest
HIV medicine is Tivicay, which has been a big success.
Some analysts have suggested GSK could go further in
breaking itself up, with speculation of potential spin-offs for
consumer health and vaccines. The vaccines unit has an
experimental Ebola vaccine that GSK is racing to develop.
Witty said he would remain "extremely pragmatic", noting the
company had already announced plans to divest certain older
off-patent drugs.
OUTLOOK UNCHANGED
GSK stuck to its financial outlook for the full year,
predicting core earnings per share (EPS) "broadly similar to
2013" in constant exchange rate terms. That outlook was already
pared back in July from a previous forecast of an increase of
4-8 percent.
Third-quarter sales were 5.65 billion pounds, down 10
percent from a year earlier. Core EPS - the measure most
followed by investors - were flat at 27.9 pence.
Analysts had forecast sales of 5.75 billion pounds and core
EPS, which excludes certain items, of 23.9 pence, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The earnings beat was helped by lower sales, administrative
and research costs, as well as a reduced tax rate.
(1 US dollar = 0.6231 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David
Goodman)