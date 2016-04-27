By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 It has been one of the
pharmaceutical industry's most closely watched experiments: does
ending payments to doctors undermine drug sales?
GlaxoSmithKline, the British drugmaker, believes it
has proved that raising the ethical bar on marketing practices
doesn't necessarily reduce competitiveness.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said better-than-expected first
quarter results on Wednesday coincided with a period where the
entire group had operated under a new policy that bans payments
to doctors who speak on behalf of GSK.
"It convinces us that the moves we've made are both good for
our business and also good for improving the reputation of the
industry," Witty told reporters.
GSK, which was fined nearly $500 million in 2014 for bribing
doctors in China, is the first drug company to implement such a
broad clampdown on payments to prescribers and competitors are
watching closely to assess the commercial fallout.
In China, GSK's business is still struggling, with sales
down 28 percent in the first quarter, due to disposals of some
products and lower prices, but Witty said he expected GSK to
return to growth in China in the second half of 2016.
