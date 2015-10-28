LONDON Oct 28 Pharmaceutical companies cannot
depend on ever increasing prices in the United States and will
need to find a new balance between incentives for innovation and
access to medicines, according to the chief executive of
GlaxoSmithKline.
High drug prices have come under fierce political fire
recently in America, the industry's biggest and most profitable
market, with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
attacking "excessive profiteering".
Worries about the fall-out have unnerved investors,
triggering a sell-off in many pharmaceutical and biotech stocks,
particularly those reliant on price rises to drive a large
proportion of sales growth.
"Clearly pricing has become a big focus point in the last
few months," GSK CEO Andrew Witty said after reporting
third-quarter results.
"It is difficult to predict what exactly, if anything, will
happen in the legislative environment. However, the market
itself, regardless of legislation, is beginning to create more
price pressure and negotiation points than we have seen in the
past."
Witty argues his company is well placed in the looming
pricing crunch, following its move to shift emphasis towards
selling more affordable consumer health products and cheaper
medicines.
That strategy included a decision to sell its high-margin
marketed cancer drugs to Novartis, prompting
scepticism among some investors who questioned the logic of
exiting one of the hottest areas of medicine.
Excitement about a raft of pricey new drugs for cancer and
other serious diseases has been a major driver of pharma and
biotech stocks in the last three years, although Witty cautioned
the good times would not necessarily last.
"While the industry has been through a nice purple patch for
the last two or three years, it is quite hard to conclude that
that purple patch will continue in perpetuity," he said.
The challenge for the future would be to develop a more
sustainable pricing strategy that balanced the need for
investment incentives with the requirement that medicines be
made available to people from all income groups, he said.
