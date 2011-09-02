LONDON, Sept 2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has
taken a group of private equity funds and strategic bidders
through to a second round of the sale of its non-core
over-the-counter products, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
The sale is estimated to be worth 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4
billion).
The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as
saying that U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital, Blackstone (BX.N)
and German pharmaceutical group Boehringer Ingelheim were still
in the bidding process.
GlaxoSmithKline told the FT that first-round bids had been
due on Aug. 8 and the sale is expected to close by year end.
Other interested groups in the auction include the private
equity fund Thomas H Lee, Bayer and the Brussels-listed
pharmaceutical company Omega Pharma, but it is not clear
whether any are still involved in talks.
One unknown source cited in the article said final-round
bids are expected to be tendered at the end of September or
early October.
Bain Capital is expected to be interested in a bid for the
whole business, although some of the other interested parties
may only want parts of it, according to the FT.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Bernard Orr)