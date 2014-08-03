BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
Aug 3 Private equity firms are mulling over a $10 billion plan to buy and merge older drug brands of Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and France's Sanofi, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.
U.S.-based KKR and Warburg Pincus were among the firms considering making bids for assets owned by GSK and Sanofi, the newspaper quoted several people familiar with the matter as saying. (on.ft.com/1oo8n5j)
GSK Chief Executive Andrew Witty in April said the drugmaker was reviewing its portfolio of mature products and wanted to dispose of off-patent drugs marketed in North America and Western Europe.
GSK in May invited firms to consider bidding on the portfolio that has annual sales of around 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion). According to an internal document seen by Reuters in July, Sanofi held talks with listed and private equity firms in relation to the sale of a 6.3 billion euro ($8.5 billion) portfolio of mature drugs.
The FT quoted people close to the matter as saying that Blackstone, Advent, Apollo and Bain Capital were among the other private equity players to have shown interest in either or both of the portfolios.
Reuters reported in July that private equity firms looking at GSK products could be deterred from making bids as the company did not plan to sell the factories need to make the medicines as well as the sales forces required to sell them.
Officials for GSK and Warburg Pincus declined to comment, while all the other parties concerned could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.5946 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7447 Euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Simao)
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.