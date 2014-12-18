* GSK vaccine cuts risk of shingles by 97.2 pct in over 50s
* Potentially strong competitor for Merck's Zostavax
* Shares in GSK partner Agenus jump 10 percent
(Adds sales figures for Merck vaccine, forecast for GSK
product)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 18 An experimental shingles vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline has produced impressive results in
a late-stage study, giving the group's expanding vaccine unit a
potential $1 billion boost.
The data suggests the British company's new shot could be a
strong competitor for Merck & Co's established vaccine
Zostavax, which is currently the only product on the market.
GSK's vaccine, known as HZ/su, reduced the risk of shingles
by 97.2 percent in adults aged 50 years and older compared to
placebo in the Phase III clinical trial involving more than
16,000 individuals, the drugmaker said on Thursday.
That result looks compelling compared to Zostavax, which has
showed 69.8 percent efficacy in patients aged 50 to 59 years,
and lower efficacy in older people. However, the design of
different clinical trials means direct comparisons are tricky.
The two vaccines work in different ways. Zostavax is a
so-called live attenuated virus vaccine while HZ/su combines a
protein found on the virus that causes shingles with an
adjuvant, or booster, which is intended to enhance the
immunological response.
The adjuvant includes a component from U.S. biotech firm
Agenus, which is entitled to royalties on any future
sales. Shares in Agenus jumped 10 percent in early U.S. trading
on news of the good results.
GSK has not said when HZ/su might reach the market and a
company spokeswoman said more data would be collected on the
experimental shot next year. Additional trials to evaluate the
ability of HZ/su to prevent shingles are also underway in people
aged 70 and older and in immunocompromised patients.
The full set of safety data from the Phase III trial is
currently being analysed and will be disclosed in the coming
months, the company added.
Merck's Zostavax, which was approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in 2006, generated sales of $758 million
last year and is still growing strongly, since only a minority
of elderly people have so far been vaccinated. Its sales are
expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2019, according to consensus
forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
With potential superior efficacy, UBS said in a research
note that sales of GSK's vaccine might exceed $1 billion a year.
Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same
virus that causes chickenpox. After an attack of chickenpox, the
virus lies dormant in certain nerve tissue but in older people
in can reappear in the form of shingles.
