LONDON Aug 3 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Friday said it had submitted two skin cancer drugs, each
designed to block different pathways used by tumour cells, for
approval in Europe and the United States.
The British pharmaceutical company said in June the drugs,
Dabrafenib and Trametinib, beat chemotherapy in late-stage
trials.
It said it had submitted an application in Europe for
Dabrafenib for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable
or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600 mutation, and had
submitted both drugs in the United States for the same patient
group.
"These regulatory submissions represent important progress
in our oncology pipeline." said Rafael Amado, GSK's head of
oncology R&D.
It said it planned to submit an application to the European
Medicines Agency for Trametinib in the coming months."
