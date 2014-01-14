LONDON Jan 14 Sweden has followed Denmark and Germany in approving the sale of a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline's $8 billion-a-year inhaled lung drug Advair.

Britain's Vectura said on Tuesday its partner Sandoz, the generics division of Switzerland's Novartis , had received Swedish authorisation for its generic version of the drug, known as AirFluSal Forspiro.

The initial Danish green light was given to the product in December.