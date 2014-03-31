MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 31 GlaxoSmithKline on Monday withdrew an application to use Votrient, a drug licensed for kidney cancer, to treat advanced ovarian cancer after analysis of data from a late-stage trial did not support the benefit-to-risk ratio.
The British company said it was disappointed by the findings of the further analysis, which came after it found the drug caused an improvement in progression-free survival in its Phase III study.
GSK, which had applied for approval in Europe, said it would also not continue to develop the drug for advanced ovarian cancer in other countries.
Votrient, which has the chemical name pazopanib, has been approved by many regulators as a treatment for advanced kidney cancer and some types of soft cell sarcomas.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.
