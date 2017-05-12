BRIEF-Air Lease Corp signs firm order for 12 extra Airbus A321neo planes
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
LONDON May 12 High-profile British fund manager Neil Woodford said on Friday he had sold out of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline after holding shares in the company for more than 15 years.
In a strongly worded blog post on the firm's website entitled 'Glaxit', Woodford said the firm had a weak pipeline of new drugs and a lack of strategic options, which made him less convinced that the dividend was sustainable.
While he had spoke to management regularly over the years and argued for a break-up of the company into separate, more specialised business units, he said the prospect "now looks more remote than ever". (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.
