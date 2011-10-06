* GSO doubles European leveraged loan presence

* $15.5 billion under management

* Acquisition makes GSO one of the largest loan investors in Europe and US

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Oct 6 GSO Capital Partners, the global credit platform of The Blackstone Group, has acquired European leveraged loan manager Harbourmaster Capital, the company announced in a statement on Thursday.

Harbourmaster manages and advises on approximately 8 billion euros ($11 billion) assets and the combined European leveraged loan platform will have approximately 11.5 billion euros in assets under management.

The acquisition will help GSO's ambition of increasing its scale in Europe and creating more balance between the U.S. and European operations. Europe will now contribute 40-45 percent of GSO's leverage loan platform compared with less than 20 percent before the takeover.

The acquisition will make GSO one of the largest leveraged loan investors in Europe as well as the United States.

"Volatility and uncertainty creates opportunity. Scale is important to GSO and we have been looking at many opportunities and speaking to different funds. However, when we spoke to Harbourmaster it seemed like the ideal fit," GSO senior managing director Dan Smith told Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp.

LOW COST CENTRE

GSO's back and middle office functions will be conducted out of Harbourmaster's offices in Dublin, which is seen as an attractive low cost centre. Previously GSO handled these operations out of both the United States and Europe which was becoming increasingly hard to manage as the fund grew.

The 40-person team, based across Dublin and London, will be overseen by GSO's Debra Anderson and Harbourmaster's Alan Kerr and Mark Moffat.

"They are both very well respected players in the market and this seems like a positive development and it is likely that we will see more consolidation in the sector. There is a not a huge amount of growth projected for individual CLO managers so it makes sense to sell especially at a good price," a senior investor at a rival European fund said.

"This will create another heavyweight in the market to be reckoned with when arrangers overprice deals."

Investors can see the synergies between Harbourmaster and GSO's loan businesses where there is much overlap but also said Harbourmaster -- as a more focused CLO type manager -- will be a nice addition to GSO which has a wider range of investment style.

"GSO has around 180 European borrowers on its loan books and Harbourmaster 140. Combined they will have 220 so the overlap between the two funds is quite high," Smith said.

In addition to leveraged loans, GSO also manages mezzanine, distressed and special situations investment funds that are active in the European credit markets.

The parties expect to close the transaction in early 2012 subject to regulatory approval. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Editing by David Cowell)