by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (LPC) - GSO Blackstone has priced a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO), which refinances a CLO it issued in 2008, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The CLO, which is called GSO Riverside Park CLO, includes a $266 million Aaa/AAA tranche priced at par to yield 127 basis points over Libor; a $32 million AA tranche priced at 99.29 cents on the dollar to yield 212.5 basis points over Libor, with a coupon of 200 basis points over Libor; a $36 million A tranche priced at 94.375 cents on the dollar to yield 350 basis points over Libor, with a coupon of 250 basis points over Libor; a $20 million BBB tranche priced at 86.45 cents on the dollar to yield 525 basis points over Libor, with a coupon of 275 basis points over Libor; a $15 million BB tranche priced at 75.82 cents on the dollar to yield 775 basis points over Libor, with a coupon of 300 basis points over Libor; and a $31 million equity tranche.

The reinvestment period =- the length of time a CLO can actively trade in and out of credits -- ends on March 26, 2014. The legal final maturity is Sept. 26, 2021.

Citigroup underwrote Riverside 2008-1, which had its call period end this July.

The 2008 CLO was $500 million in size and $100 million was returned to equity holders as a dividend, bringing the size of the new CLO to $400 million, sources said.

In June, GSO Blackstone priced a $690.17 million CLO - the largest CLO so far this year. Year-to-date, $8.23 billion in CLOs have been printed in the U.S., including the latest GSO Blackstone Riverside Park CLO, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. At least another $1.98 billion in CLOs are in the pipeline.

The U.S. CLO market has made a strong comeback in the first half of this year after succumbing to a difficult credit crisis in 2009. Before European sovereign debt issues and concerns around the U.S. economy gripped the financial markets in the past month, investors had been lining up, both for CLOs' senior-most tranches and for the equity piece.

With the economics of investing in a CLO improving since the credit crisis, returns to equity holders in new issue CLO deals this year are being marketed at 12 to 15 percent. And even though many CLO managers are reportedly financing a hefty part of the equity slice on their own, market participants say that interest has been coming in from various quarters such as private equity funds.

Still, despite a fairly stable pre-summer recovery, the new issue market remains susceptible to gyrations in the overall financial markets. While investors across the capital stack have been instrumental in reviving activity this year, they continue to be few and far between.

"It's the same guys that are investing in the AAA and the equity," said one CLO manager at a large shop. "They hold all the cards."

CLO market activity, both in the primary and secondary, is a bit stalled at the moment given investors' concerns about CLOs being illiquid instruments, especially during periods of market softness. Awaiting pricing are deals for Invesco, CIFC and Octagon, which will reportedly wait out the current weakness in the market. Some CLO managers have also revised downward their $10-15 billion issuance outlook for the year given current market conditions.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit crisis. Sources contend, however, that CLOs now make up around 40 to 50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70 to 75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since 2010, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006. Meanwhile, loan asset spreads are wide on a historical basis, further boosting the spread arbitrage for CLOs and enhancing returns to equityholders.

Around $4 billion in CLOs were issued in 2010, according to data from Citi.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 1-646-223-6833)