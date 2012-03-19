GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip off 1-1/2-yr high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
NEW DELHI, March 19 India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp plans to commission a 5-million-tonne-a-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Mundra in the western Indian state by 2016, the state's principal secretary D.J. Pandian said on Monday.
GSPC currently holds 50 percent stake, while Adani group has 25 percent holding in the project that will cost up to 40 billion rupees ($800 million).
Essar group, which held a 25 percent stake, has withdrawn from the project.
"In next 6-12 months, we will look for a third partner after completing a certain level of work," Pandian said. ($1=50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
BEIJING, Feb 24 China's coal imports from North Korea eased last month after new U.N. Security Council sanctions curbing the isolated country's sales of the fuel abroad came into effect, as Russia, Mongolia, Australia and Indonesia raised shipments, data showed on Friday.
By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of I