BRIEF-BATS reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* BATS reports fourth quarter net income growth of 50 percent
SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner GS Caltex will receive indicative bids from potential investors for its 50 percent stake in unlisted unit GS Power by Nov. 14, a company spokesman said.
A local media report said earlier the deal could settle at 400 billion-500 billion won, more than four times the stake's book value of 95.43 billion won ($85.7 million).
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is acting as the sell side advisor for GS, the spokesman added. ($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.