SEOUL Nov 2 South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner GS Caltex will receive indicative bids from potential investors for its 50 percent stake in unlisted unit GS Power by Nov. 14, a company spokesman said.

A local media report said earlier the deal could settle at 400 billion-500 billion won, more than four times the stake's book value of 95.43 billion won ($85.7 million).

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is acting as the sell side advisor for GS, the spokesman added. ($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)