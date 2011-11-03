Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
BANGKOK Nov 3 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl said on Thursday it was interested in buying a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex as it wanted to expand outside Southeast Asia.
"We haven't offered a bid yet, but we're interested. If it offers acceptable risk with interesting returns, we're keen to buy," investor relations manager Jiraporn Rungsritong told Reuters.
South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, GS Caltex, wants indicative bids for a 50 percent stake in fully owned subsidiary GS Power by Nov. 14, a company spokesman said, in a deal reportedly worth up to 500 billion won ($448.9 million).
EGCO, Thailand's second-largest private power producer, was among two potential buyers reported by local media to have shown interest in the stake. The other was Japan's Chubu Electric Power .
EGCO has changed its investment policy by looking to buy assets beyond Southeast Asia after a change in its shareholding structure, Jiraporn said. ($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 California Public Employees' Retirement System should maintain its investments in the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in order to exert influence over the companies involved, staff for the largest U.S. public pension fund said on Monday.