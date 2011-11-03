BANGKOK Nov 3 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl said on Thursday it was interested in buying a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex as it wanted to expand outside Southeast Asia.

"We haven't offered a bid yet, but we're interested. If it offers acceptable risk with interesting returns, we're keen to buy," investor relations manager Jiraporn Rungsritong told Reuters.

South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, GS Caltex, wants indicative bids for a 50 percent stake in fully owned subsidiary GS Power by Nov. 14, a company spokesman said, in a deal reportedly worth up to 500 billion won ($448.9 million).

EGCO, Thailand's second-largest private power producer, was among two potential buyers reported by local media to have shown interest in the stake. The other was Japan's Chubu Electric Power .

EGCO has changed its investment policy by looking to buy assets beyond Southeast Asia after a change in its shareholding structure, Jiraporn said. ($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won)

