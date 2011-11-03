* Focus on expansion outside Southeast Asia

* Keen for investment with acceptable risk, good return

* Shares up, outperform market (Adds quotes, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Wilawan Pongpitak

BANGKOK, Nov 3 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) said on Thursday it was interested in buying a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex , as it wanted to expand outside Southeast Asia.

"We haven't offered a bid yet, but we're interested. If it offers acceptable risk with interesting returns, we're keen to buy," investor relations manager Jiraporn Rungsritong told Reuters.

GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, wants indicative bids for a 50 percent stake in fully owned subsidiary GS Power by Nov. 14, a company spokesman said, in a deal reportedly worth up to 500 billion won ($448.9 million).

EGCO, Thailand's second-largest private power producer, was one of two potential buyers reported by local media to have shown interest in the stake. The other was Japan's Chubu Electric Power .

EGCO has changed its investment policy by looking to buy assets beyond Southeast Asia after a change in its shareholding structure, Jiraporn said.

"Our investment policy has changed and we are looking at any investment that offers acceptable risk and return," she said.

In February, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) agreed to pay $254 million to buy a stake of just over 12 percent in EGCO from Japanese trading firm Mitsubishi Corp , which had purchased the shares from Hong Kong's CLP Holdings Ltd and sold part on to TEPCO.

Mitsubishi also raised its stake in EGCO to just over 12 percent after the deal.

Seeing limited growth prospects at home, EGCO has been looking for opportunities to buy stakes in power plants in Southeast Asian countries to boost capacity and earnings growth.

It has interests in 14 power plants in Thailand, Laos and the Philippines with a combined capacity of about 4,277 MW and accounts for about 12 percent of Thailand's generating capacity.

EGCO shares, valued at $1.4 billion, closed up 0.6 percent on Thursday, while the broader market was 0.85 percent lower. ($1 = 1113.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Alan Raybould)