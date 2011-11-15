GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
SEOUL Nov 15 GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 firms for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday, with book value of 95.43 billion Korean won ($85 million).
Indicative bids for the stake in its unlisted subsidiary GS Power closed on Monday.
The stake auctioned by GS Caltex -- owned by GS Holdings Corp and Chevron Corp -- belongs to Chevron, a company source told Reuters earlier.
Among bidders were Thailand-based power companies such as Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) and Generating Authority of Thailand, online media outlet Money Today reported.
EGCO confirmed its bid earlier. ($1 = 1123.100 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 There would be no winner from conflict between China and the United States, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Tuesday, seeking to dampen tension between the two nations that flared after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.