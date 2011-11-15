SEOUL Nov 15 GS Caltex, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 firms for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday, with book value of 95.43 billion Korean won ($85 million).

Indicative bids for the stake in its unlisted subsidiary GS Power closed on Monday.

The stake auctioned by GS Caltex -- owned by GS Holdings Corp and Chevron Corp -- belongs to Chevron, a company source told Reuters earlier.

Among bidders were Thailand-based power companies such as Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) and Generating Authority of Thailand, online media outlet Money Today reported.

EGCO confirmed its bid earlier. ($1 = 1123.100 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)