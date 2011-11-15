* Thai power companies, MBK Partners eye stake - report

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Nov 15 GS Caltex Corp, South Korea's second-largest crude oil refiner, has received bids from about 10 companies, including Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO), the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and local private equity firm MBK Partners for a 50 percent stake in its unit GS Power, a media report said on Tuesday.

Thailand's EGCO confirmed its bid earlier.

Online media outlet MoneyToday said bidders were believed to have made offers around the 300 billion won level, more than three times the book value of 95.43 billion won ($85 million).

Indicative bids for the stake in unlisted subsidiary GS Power Co Ltd closed on Monday.

A GS Caltex spokesman declined to comment on the report.

The stake auctioned by GS Caltex, owned by GS Holdings Corp and Chevron Corp, belonged to Chevron, a company source told Reuters earlier.

The stake sale of its electric power and district heating subsidiary comes as GS puts more focus on its mainstay petrochemical operations.

GS Holdings announced in October that it would set up a new holding company owning all GS Caltex shares and controlling its energy-related operations from next year.

Deutsche Bank AG is acting as sell-side advisor for GS. ($1 = 1123.100 won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)