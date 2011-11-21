BRIEF-Magma Fincorp Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 371.9 million rupees versus profit 522.3 million rupees year ago
SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's GS Retail plans to offer 15.4 million shares in its initial public offering to raise as much as 323.4 billion won ($284 million), the company said on Monday.
The convenience store and supermarket chain operator is looking to price its shares at between 18,000 won and 21,000 won apiece, a company official told Reuters.
The company is expecting to list next month, according to the official. ($1 = 1138.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jumin Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Dec quarter net profit 371.9 million rupees versus profit 522.3 million rupees year ago
* PJT Partners Inc. reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* entered into a non-legally binding MOU with Inmark Asset Management Pte Ltd and Crystal Hills Inc.