SEOUL Dec 12 GS Retail priced its initial public offering at 19,500 won per share, near top of the indicative range, to raise 300.3 billion won ($261.86 million), the company said on Monday.

GS Retail, a convenience store and supermarket chain operator, had set a range of 18,000 won-21,000 won for the offering of 15.4 million shares coming from second-largest shareholder LG International Corp.

No new shares were issued for the IPO, and Woori Investment & Securities and Korea Investment & Securities Co Ltd are lead managing the deal.

($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)