SEOUL Dec 12 GS Retail priced its initial
public offering at 19,500 won per share, near top of the
indicative range, to raise 300.3 billion won ($261.86 million),
the company said on Monday.
GS Retail, a convenience store and supermarket chain
operator, had set a range of 18,000 won-21,000 won for the
offering of 15.4 million shares coming from second-largest
shareholder LG International Corp.
No new shares were issued for the IPO, and Woori Investment
& Securities and Korea Investment & Securities Co
Ltd are lead managing the deal.
($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won)
