(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show IPO priced at
middle of range, not near top)
SEOUL Dec 12 GS Retail priced its initial
public offering at 19,500 won per share, in the middle the
indicative range, to raise 300.3 billion won ($261.86 million),
the company said on Monday.
GS Retail, a convenience store and supermarket chain
operator, had set a range of 18,000 won-21,000 won for the
offering of 15.4 million shares coming from second-largest
shareholder LG International Corp.
No new shares were issued for the IPO, and Woori Investment
& Securities and Korea Investment & Securities Co
Ltd are lead managing the deal.
($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Ju-min Park; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)