(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show IPO priced at middle of range, not near top)

SEOUL Dec 12 GS Retail priced its initial public offering at 19,500 won per share, in the middle the indicative range, to raise 300.3 billion won ($261.86 million), the company said on Monday.

GS Retail, a convenience store and supermarket chain operator, had set a range of 18,000 won-21,000 won for the offering of 15.4 million shares coming from second-largest shareholder LG International Corp.

No new shares were issued for the IPO, and Woori Investment & Securities and Korea Investment & Securities Co Ltd are lead managing the deal. ($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)