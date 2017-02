BANGKOK Dec 21 Thailand's G Steel Pcl :

* It has received a notice of termination relating to a share subscription agreement from ArcelorMittal and G Steel has agreed to this, the Thai firm said in a statement to the exchange

* In March, G Steel said ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, planned to buy a 40 percent stake in the Thai firm through the purchase of new shares for 7.51 billion baht ($241 million) ($= 31.20 Baht)

