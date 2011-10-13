* Shares placed at 20.25 eur, brings proceeds of 166 mln eur

* Follows IPO in April

* Deutsche Bank, Goldman bookrunners (Adds background, bookrunners)

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 - Goldman Sachs , Cerberus and Goldman advised-Whitehall Funds have halved their stake in German property company GSW Immobilien to 20 percent by placing 8.2 million shares on the market, the investors said on Thursday.

The shares were placed at a price of 20.25 euros apiece, which brings them total proceeds of just over 166 million euros ($229 million).

The financial investors had floated GSW in April at a price of 19 euros per share and at almost 470 million euros, it was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Germany this year.

Shares in Berlin-based GSW were up 0.4 percent at 21.09 euros at 0901 GMT.

The placement was managed by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs as joint bookrunners through an accelerated bookbuilt offering. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)