FRANKFURT, June 25 German real estate company GSW Immobilien AG on Tuesday said it was on the lookout for a new chief executive following a successful shareholder rebellion against the company's recently installed managers.

GSW said current CEO Bernd Kottmann will leave the company on July 15 and that Chairman Eckart John von Freyend will also resign, effective July 31.

"The Supervisory Board will decide about the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer in due course," GSW said in a regulatory statement on Tuesday.

The ouster of the two executives follows a campaign against the managers spearheaded by Dutch pension fund PGGM, which had said Kottmann lacked experience in managing residential real estate.

PGGM holds 2.98 percent of GSW's shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

GSW shares have dropped by more than a third since Kottmann was made CEO in March.

PGGM had also called for supervisory board chief John von Freyend, who approved Kottmann's appointment, to step down. It questioned the ability of the board to oversee the CEO because von Freyend had been a colleague of Kottmann's at IVG Immobilien .

In a rare showing of investor distrust at a big German firm, shareholders on June 18 backed a motion of no confidence against Kottmann. A motion of dismissal against von Freyend did not make the required majority of 75 percent.

GSW shares have fallen 2 percent since the no confidence vote, which requires the supervisory board to consider if the judgment of shareholders is justified, but does not legally require it to remove the chief executive.

The GSW workers' council, in a statement dated June 24, urged Kottmann and von Freyend to step down to limit the damage caused to the company through the distrust of investors.

Kottmann had vowed to stay in his job after the no confidence vote and to fulfill his contract which runs until March 2016. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Gary Hill and Tim Dobbyn)