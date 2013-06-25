FRANKFURT, June 25 GSW Immobilien AG on Tuesday said Chief Executive Bernd Kottmann will resign from that office and cease to be a member of the Management Board at the close of July 15.

It added that chairman Eckart John von Freyend will also resign, effective July 31.

GSW said the company's supervisory board, akin to a board of directors, will decide about the appointment of a new CEO in due course. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Gary Hill)