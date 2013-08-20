BRIEF-Euroxx Securities FY 2016 EBITDA swings to loss of 0.36 mln euros
* FY 2016 EBITDA loss at 355,424 euros ($374,545.81) versus EBITDA profit of 437,106 euros last year
FRANKFURT Aug 20 German property group Deutsche Wohnen launched a 1.75 billion euro ($2.34 billion) all-share bid for rival GSW Immobilien, creating a company focused on the thriving real estate market of Berlin.
Deutsche Wohnen said on Tuesday it would offer 51 of its shares for every 20 shares in GSW, which will give GSW investors 43 percent of the enlarged company.
The offer represents a premium of 15.4 percent over the volume-weighted average share price of GSW over the past three months.
($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
* FY 2016 EBITDA loss at 355,424 euros ($374,545.81) versus EBITDA profit of 437,106 euros last year
* FY 2016 revenue of 28.6 million lira ($7.8 million) versus 21.1 million lira year ago
OLBRAMOVICE, Czech Republic, March 1 Vladimir Jehlicka and his business partners spent 25 years building up their Czech machinery firm before deciding to call it a day. However, they faced a problem that is growing as the first generation of post-communist entrepreneurs nears retirement.