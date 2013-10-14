BRIEF-Ozak REIT 2016 net profit shrinks to 14.0 million lira
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2016 revenue of 112.1 million lira ($30.51 million) versus 183.9 million lira year ago
FRANKFURT Oct 14 Real estate companies Deutsche Wohnen and GSW Immobilien said on Monday they agreed on Deutsche Wohnen's proposed takeover offer for GSW, worth about $2.3 billion, and planned to raise dividends following the tie-up.
"The management board and the supervisory board of GSW support the takeover offer by Deutsche Wohnen," GSW said on Monday.
The combined entity plans to raise its dividend payments by increasing the payout ratio to 60 percent of funds from operations, excluding disposals, from 50 percent, starting with the dividend payable for the year 2014, Deutsche Wohnen said. (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)
* Said on Tuesday Arctic Securities AS had been engaged by a financial investor to explore the sale of up to 5,761,169 shares in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA
* Says co plans to form a business and capital alliance with Sockets Inc, on financial information technology related business