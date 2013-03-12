* Gagfah in talks with GSW CEO Thomas Zinnoecker
* Gagfah says expects talks to conclude "shortly"
(Recasts with Gagfah statement on the talks)
FRANKFURT, March 12 Gagfah, a German
real estate group owned by private equity investor Fortress
, said it was negotiating to appoint as CEO Thomas
Zinnoecker, currently head of rival GSW Immobilien.
"Gagfah is expecting these discussions to come to a
successful conclusion shortly," it said on Tuesday, adding that
acting Gagfah CEO Stephen Carlton was prepared to leave his post
once a successor had been agreed.
Reuters had reported the talks earlier on Tuesday, citing
two people familiar with the matter who declined to be
identified.
GSW late on Monday said its CEO will leave the company on
April 15.
(Reporting By Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner and Peter
Dinkloh; Writing by Edward Taylor and Peter Dinkloh; Editing by
Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)