* To offer 9.5 mln shares at 21.30 euros

* To use shares for takeovers

* Shares down 4.2 pct (Adds shares, analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, April 18 German property company GSW Immobilien, plans to raise around 200 million euros ($263 million) selling new shares in order to finance takeovers.

The company will offer 9.5 million shares at 21.30 euros each to existing shareholders, it said. Any shares not sold will be offered to other investors individually by way of a private placement.

GSW shares were down 4.2 percent at 24.70 euros at 0722 GMT on Wednesday while the MDax of medium sized companies traded in Frankfurt was off 0.2 percent.

"A similar step was expected by us, since the proceeds from the initial public offering in 2011 had been invested through acquisitions and further targets are on the market," said DZ Bank analyst Ulrich Geis.

"We estimate, that targets up to about 500 million euros could be acquired post the capital increase."

Existing shareholders can subscribe to three new shares for each 13 shares they hold. The subscription period runs until May 2.

The company said it expects gross proceeds from the capital increase of approximately 201.8 million euros and intends to use the net proceeds of 190.3 million euros for future acquisitions.

The German property market is attracting investors because of the economy's resilience in the face of the European debt crisis, pushing prices up and making acquisitions more expensive.

The record low interest paid on safe German government bonds is also making investors more interested in real estate as they look for assets that are as secure as German debt. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Erica Billingham and Hans-Juergen Peters)