TOKYO Dec 13 GS Yuasa Corp said
on Tuesday that Lithium Energy Japan, its venture with
Mitsubishi Corp, will invest up to 30 billion yen
($385.6 million) to boost output of lithium ion batteries for
electric vehicles such as Mitsubishi Motors Corp's
i-MiEV.
The investment will increase annual production capacity at
Lithium Energy's plant in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, by
6.5 million cells, with shipments to start in the spring of
2013, it said.
Lithium Energy is now rushing to get another production
facility at the same site online by April 2012, at which point
its output will hit 12.5 million cells, or enough batteries to
power 150,000 i-MiEVs, it said.
($1 = 77.8100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)