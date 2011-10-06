* Says to spend around $260 mln-$390 mln on new plant in Japan

* To boost capacity to equip 120,000 EVs a year by 2014 (Recasts on company confirmation, adds background)

Oct 6 Japan's GS Yuasa Corp said it plans to boost production capacity by 70 percent at its automotive lithium battery joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp to meet booming orders.

The three will spend around 20-30 billion yen ($260 million to $390 million) on building a second factory that will be able to make 4.4 million battery cells a year -- enough to power 50,000 electric vehicles, a GS Yuasa spokesman said.

Auto makers have slashed electric vehicle prices as the cost of producing batteries falls, increasing appetite for pure electric cars.

The new plant, to go online around 2014 in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, would hike joint venture Lithium Energy Japan's total output capacity to supply 120,000 electric vehicles a year.

Lithium Energy, which is building another factory to begin operations in April next year, is hurrying to meet demand from carmakers in Japan and Europe for zero-emission vehicles.

The joint venture now makes car batteries at small factories in Shiga Prefecture and Kyoto and has an annual output capacity for about 18,000 vehicles, expected to hit 70,000 units in April.

GS Yuasa holds 51 percent of Lithium Energy, while Mitsubishi Corp has a 41.9 percent stake and MMC 7.1 percent. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Joseph Radford)