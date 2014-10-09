(Adds filing of class action lawsuit against company management
in final two paragraphs)
By Ted Siefer and Tom Hals
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire Oct 9 Apple Inc
supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc argued
on Thursday it could not reveal why it filed for bankruptcy and
asked a court to keep crucial documents sealed, a highly unusual
move that may keep investors in the dark about its unexpected
financial implosion.
The company, which had been slated to provide Apple with
scratch-resistant sapphire for future mobile devices, told the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court it was barred from disclosures because it
was "tied up in knots" by a confidentiality agreement.
At the first public hearing since GT Advanced's unexpected
Monday bankruptcy filing, a lawyer for the company said the
agreement also prevented it from revealing its Chapter 11 game
plan.
GT Advanced forged a deal last year with Apple that involved
outfitting an Arizona factory to make sapphire exclusively for
the iPhone maker. Apple, which zealously guards the secrecy of
its product pipeline, has been known in general to place strict
confidentiality requirements on its many suppliers.
Thursday's request underscores the highly unusual nature of
the case, starting with GT Advanced's bankruptcy filing which
caught everyone from Wall Street investors to Apple itself off
guard.
Lawyer Luc Despins of Paul Hastings told U.S. Bankruptcy
Judge Henry Boroff an unspecified confidentiality agreement
prevented GT Advanced from disclosing the cause of its
bankruptcy, or its turnaround plan. He also acknowledged the 90
percent drop in the company's stock price in the first three
trading days of this week.
"I want to convey to all shareholders and creditors that the
company feels terrible about that loss of value and will work
every day to recover that value," he said.
"That's an aspirational statement, not a guarantee."
The judge ended the two-hour public hearing by retreating to
his chambers for a private meeting with GT Advanced and lawyers
for Apple and the U.S. Trustee, a Department of Justice official
who acts as a watchdog in bankruptcy cases.
Despins said at the close of the hearing the sealing
request was complex. "It's like a Russian doll. You open the
first one and there are four more in there."
Ann Marie Dirsa, a lawyer from the Office of the U.S.
Trustee, criticized the lack of disclosure by GT Advanced.
"The record is insufficient for the court to find what the
court needs to find."
By early afternoon, it was unclear what action Boroff had
taken on the sealing motion, which GT Advanced said was needed
due to a confidentiality agreement with unidentified party. GT
Advanced acknowledged the request might be unprecedented but
said it risked damages of $50 million per violation of the
agreement.
The company will return to court on Oct. 21 to ask the court
to make permanent many of the orders that were entered on a
temporary basis on Thursday.
In the interim, Office of the U.S. Trustee will form an
official committee of unsecured creditors which will play a key
role in working with the company to draft a plan of
reorganization. Boroff said he expected that GT Advanced would
only have to provide creditors sensitive information if they
signed a confidentiality agreement.
On Thursday, shares of GT Advanced were up 7.2 percent at
$1.18 on Nasdaq.
CAUGHT UNAWARES
GT Advanced had promised on Monday to fill in the blanks on
a bankruptcy filing that offered scant explanation as to what
prompted a move that wiped out around 90 percent of the solar
and sapphire supplier's market value.
Industry insiders and Wall Street analysts have been left to
speculate. Their musings centered on GT's half-billion dollar
deal with the iPhone maker, under which Apple helped bankroll a
manufacturing plant in Mesa, Arizona, on the condition that GT
hit certain operational targets.
Under terms of the deal, Apple said it would provide a total
prepayment of about $578 million to help install furnaces and
other gear in the factory, which would be owned by Apple and
slated to employ more than 700. Apple would then be paid back
over five years starting 2015.
Apple said on Wednesday that it was surprised with the
bankruptcy filing and that it was working with Arizona officials
on its next moves.
A Pennsylvania shareholder, Adam Levy, filed a proposed
class action against the company's officers and directors
alleging the management provided false and misleading
information regarding last year's stock and bonds offerings.
The lawsuit also named as defendants the underwriters of
those securities - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Canaccord Genuity Inc.
The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No: 14-11916.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore, Editing by
Edwin Chan, Ted Kerr, Robin Paxton, W Simon and Cynthia
Osterman)