GT Advanced Technologies Inc said it is pursuing the sale of its sapphire furnaces and will pay former partner, Apple Inc, a portion of the cash it gets from the sale.

The furnaces were installed to make sapphire glass for Apple, which loaned GT Advanced $439 million (283 million pounds) for the project.

GT Advanced, which invested heavily into increasing production of sapphire materials for Apple, blamed the supply agreement for forcing it into bankruptcy in October, a move that shocked investors and sent its stock plummeting more than 90 percent to under $1 before Nasdaq suspended the shares.

The company's attorney Luc Despins had earlier told the court that he anticipated each furnace would fetch at least $500,000.

