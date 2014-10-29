Oct 29 Dow Jones & Co Inc, publisher of the Wall
Street Journal, has asked a court to deny a request by Apple Inc
and GT Advanced Technology Inc to keep under
seal some documents relating to GT Advanced's bankruptcy.
Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, said keeping the
documents under seal is an offense to constitutional principles
of public access, according to the publisher's court filing late
on Tuesday.
GT Advanced, which supplied sapphire material to Apple to
make smartphone screens, filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier
this month under mysterious circumstances.
GT refused to explain why it had imploded, citing
confidentiality clauses in its Apple contracts.
The case is In re: GT Advanced Technologies Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of New Hampshire, No: 14-11916.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)